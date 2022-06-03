Ahad Raza Mir unveils his first look from 'Resident Evil', fans react

Actor Ahad Raza Mir, who is all set for his Netflix project Resident Evil, gave a peek into his character. .

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor had no choice just to leave his fans in awe with his look from the upcoming action horror series, details of which still stay under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, Ahad mesmerized the audience with the post and captioned, " Hope this brings you some 'JOY.'





The 28-year-old was seen lying on a bed and all his followers were eager to respond.

One fan said, "Seeing you brings us joy,' while another commented "You’re gonna nail this!!!!"

"How do you manage to look this different in ever other project?" one fan added. "Truly applaud able...!"



Apart from Ahad, the cast of the series also includes the likes of Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.



