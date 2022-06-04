Alizeh Shah called anorexic on latest skinny clicks: See

Actress Alizeh Shah once again landed in hot waters on her recent transformation as she looked malnourished.



The Ehd-e-Wafa star’s latest pictures have gone viral for all the right reasons with her intense skinny self on display.

Taking to Instagram, Shah shared insights into her look without a caption and this gave fans an opportunity to speak up.





Shah donned a green embroidered kurti paired with gold traditional earrings as she posed in a balcony under the night sky.

Various comments poured in from all fronts where one user said, "Here people don’t even know the difference between losing fat and health and becoming fitness trainers and nutritionists," while some give it the name of Anorexia nervosa.









Another said, "People are using their fitness as unhealthy means of weight loss.''

Instead of showing concern they lashed out at her.