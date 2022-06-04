Mahira Khan lauds Saba Qamar's breathtaking action in film 'Kamli'

Saba Qamar received a massive round of applause from superstar Mahira Khan on the former's moving performance in Kamli.



The duo’s special exchange on social media has left admirers in awe and are longing to see them on screen together soon.

The Ghabrana Nahi hai actress was very much adored at the premiere by Mahira as she congratulated her.

Applauding her, the Humsafar actress wrote, "Can’t wait to watch it! I’m sure you are magnificent in it. Nothing less from Sarmad or you."

Later, Saba also praises Mahira in a heartfelt response saying, "Thank you my love, this coming from you means a lot – also, super excited to watch Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad – sending you lots and lots of luck, and good vibes" .

Apart from Mahira, other celebrities like Zeb Bangash were also taken aback.