Aditya Roy Kapur's career plans go haywire following reported COVID diagnosis

Aditya Roy Kapur's career plans go haywire following COVID diagnosis

Star Aditya Roy Kapur’s big event is postponed as he reportedly shows some mild symptoms of COVID-19.

The Fitoor star, who was busy shooting for Om: The Battle Within, is now in self-isolation.

His health has taken a toll over his career.

According to reports by ETimes, it was claimed, "A big event was scheduled for the film's trailer launch, but with Aditya testing positive, it is likely to be rescheduled."

The report added, "Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aryan had also tested positive for the deadly virus."

Aditya has not come up with any confirmation regarding his diagnosis.