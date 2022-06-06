Mehwish Hayat all praise for 'Ms Marvel's' representation of Muslims

Actress Mehwish Hayat, who is also part of Ms. Marvel, is ecstatic to see how it has portrayed Asian Muslim culture and artists in a positive light.



The show’s portrayal of our community is so real with the world gaining insights into how we live our lives as a whole.

At the Ms. Marvel premiere, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress talked about the impressive diversity being shown here, "It’s so amazing that the show was done at a time when we needed this diversity, this representation. Because for the longest time, we have been shown as the baddies in films and I think this is really going to portray us in a positive light."

She elaborated, "The portrayal is very, very authentic. Sana Amanat and Jena Berger as producers and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as director have put in so much attention to detail to bring authenticity into this project. The portrayal is just so… perfect."

"I mean, you’ll get to see how we live our lives, how we are as normal as anybody else in the world. And we all can relate to it [the show], we can all resonate with it."

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared rare peek into the event in Los Angeles and penned in a long caption detailing her experience, "Working on Ms Marvel and being part of the MCU is a dream come true for me! You cannot believe what it means to finally have the first brown Muslim superhero that we can all relate to and who speaks for us. Words can't describe how happy my inner child is to see my culture being so accurately represented on screen, in a mainstream Hollywood production."





She further added, "Look at me… a girl from Karachi walking the red carpet in Hollywood shows anything is possible."

Posing in with the directors and producers of Ms. Marvel, Hayat was all smiles.