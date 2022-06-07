Nabila displays her styling prowess at IIFA Awards 2022

Makeup artist Nabila Maqsood graced the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi, among Bollywood bigwigs as she was spotted backstage as an official partner for hair and makeup,

The woman behind all the artistry is the one and only Nabila and she alongside her team lent talents to celebrities like Farah Khan, Arjun Rampal, his girlfriend Gabrielle Demetriades, Bobby Deol and Sai Tamhankar on the star studded evening.

The IIFA Awards are considered to be the biggest Bollywood Oscars of all times with famed stars like Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan in attendance.

Nabila was ecstatic on meeting with each and every successful star and felt lucky to stand side by side with them.

With the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Gauahar Khan and Miss Universe Lara Dutta the Pakistani beauty mogul captivated the camera’s attention as she posed and rubbed shoulders.

She was also seen hugging Urvashi Rautela who made a striking entry in a red sequined dress.









Nabila’s Salon took to Instagram and uploaded a post featuring Farah and Nabila together as the former was impressed with the team's work saying, "Just to say, it's the first time I'm using Nabila and her team and they’re absolutely fantastic. They are world class. So, the international team, Bryan and Owais, if they can make me look so good, they can make anybody look good."





The makeup maestro made her first IIFA debut in the year 2018 when Wizcraft, an Indian media and entertainment industry invited her to join in as one of the backstage personnel getting stars ready and making them look the best.





In no time, the famed Nabila was able to grown her brand into an international entity.











