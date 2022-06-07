Aima Baig performs for London, leaves audience cheering

Singer Aima Baig had her first-ever concert in London where she left millions roaring with her soulful voice on June 4.

She rocked the London 02 Arena in Peninsula Square as large crowds tuned in.

Clips from the night have gone viral on entertainment sites and in one video Aima was clad in jeans and high boots to beat the cold temperature singing Gulabi Ankhain.





She was a sight to behold as she grooved away on stage.

The jam packed arena saw Sajjad Ali also as part of the concert with Aima and they both managed to nail it.





Prior to the glitzy concert event, the Do Bol crooner released a poster which announced her arrival in London with a surprise performance and captioned, "London are you ready!! I’m coming this summer to perform for you all, along with @thesajjadali and @leotwinsofficial. Come catch us perform live all your favourite songs at the O2 Indigo London on Saturday 4th June 2022.Tickets available at eventbrite, axs and strings entertainment.co.uk. See you all there!







