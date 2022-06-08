Adnan Siddiqui gives out the Azaan in USA, video goes viral 

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who is currently in the USA for promotions and screening of the film Dum Mustam, fulfilled his urge of calling out the Azaan in a foreign land.
The actor has won hearts for being a staunch Muslim and this sweet gesture was taken in a positive light.
The Pakeeza star has gone viral for his Azaan and many have started portraying him as a good soul.
Siddiqui was spotted reciting the beautiful words of Azaan with dedication as he stood on a prayer rug amid a backdrop of books.
He garnered much praise and love where one wrote, "May God bless him and his family."