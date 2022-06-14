Step inside Areeba Habib's Italian vacay

Actress Areeba Habib is spending some good time with husband Saadain in Rome, Italy.

Recently, Areeba jetted off to explore some exotic locations in Italy and is enjoying every bit of her time.

Turning to Instagram, the Jalan star documented her trip in a carousel of pictures, leaving fans in splits.

In one click, the star was a vision posing for a click amidst a background of a stunning sea and cloudy sky in a floral dress and a hat.















While in another photo dump, the Angana actress opted for casuals as she sat on the fountain.









This is not it as she displayed more from her getaway.





The couple, who tied the knot in January this year, are living a fulfilled life and even head to vacations to have some alone yet romantic time.











