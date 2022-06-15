Ayesha Omer, Yasir Hussain's starrer 'Javed Iqbal' to premiere at Berlin film festival

Abu Aleeha's directorial Javed Iqbal starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omer will be shown at the prestigious Berlin film festival.



After a world premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival in May, the biopic is now set in Berlin.

On Instagram stories, the Karachi Se Lahore actress made the big announcement of the film’s major screening in Berlin.

Previously, Javed Iqbal: The untold story of a serial killer bagged two big awards at UK festival and Hussain expressed gratitude over the win.

The movie gained much acclaim and respect in the festival as it deserved and the team was elated.

It is pertinent to know that it is yet to be released in Pakistan.