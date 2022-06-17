Farhan Saeed spreads confusion about working with wife Urwa Hocane

Pakistani actor cum singer Farhan Saeed vaguely talked about his future project with wife Urwa Hocane as he sat for a candid chat.

The couple, who were speculated to be going through a rough patch in their marriage, have reportedly made it work and are looking to star together.

In an interview, the Mere Humsafar actor built some intrigue as he was quoted saying, "We are definitely doing a project together but I am not sure if we will work together or not."

The statement did not make any sense here and Farhan is keeping suspense which fans are hating.

Qasim Ali Mureed’s directorial Meri Shehzadi Diana is the said drama for the pair and the director’s wife Sadia Jabbar taking to her Instagram stories congratulated the whole team and tagged Urwa and Farhan alongside her husband.



