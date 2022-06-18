Sindh high court issues legal notice ordering Aamir Liaquat Hussain's postpartum

TV host and Islamic scholar Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died under suspicious circumstances, will be exhumed for autopsy as per orders of the Sindh High Court.



Aamir’s unexpected yet sudden demise raised several questions and most of his admirers want to know the actual reason behind the demise, so therefore an examination needs to be done.

A few days back, a citizen named Abdul Ahad made an effort and reached the Sindh court to seek for a postpartum while the deceased’s children are against the idea believing it would hurt their father’s soul.

As per the citizen, Aamir has been murdered owing to some property disputes.

The court has sent for a notice and a special board will be hired for the exhumation and autopsy of late Aamir.

During his time, the great scholar got caught up in millions of controversies.

He was laid to rest at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine on 10th June.







