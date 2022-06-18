Buse Arslan aka Aygul Hatun bids farewell to 'Kurulus Osman'

Buse Arslan aka Aygul Hatun takes off her boots as her military service in the series Kurulus Osman comes to an end.

Aygul was the heart of many fans for her bravery and the love she had for the tribe and her beloved husband Cerkutay.

The daughter of Dundar Bey, who went through many hardships in her life, joined Osman bey’s army as the only woman and fought alongside him in many battles.

Left under the training of the great Selcan Ana, Aygul found her way and dedicated her life to martyrdom.

Taking to Instagram, the Turkish diva shared a post as she pays tribute to the much-loved series and her character with some clips from her journey.





However, whether this was part of history or not the maker Mehmet Bozdag decides to call quits to such a god-fearing character.

While taking over Yenisehir which was the dream of Turks, Aygul loses her life through the hands of a Byzantine soldier.

Although his target was Cerkutay, Aygul came in front to save her lover and the arrow landed into her chest.

Leaving a void in the hearts of the Kayi tribe, Aygul departs from the series as season 3 comes to a close.

Cerkutay, a mongol who converted to Islam loved Aygul a lot and is shattered after he buries her under the dark soil.

The 4th season will go on air after 3 and a half months with more characters and twists and turns.