Mahira Khan's ivory outfit costs bomb amount, fans react

Superstar Mahira Khan’s classy yet extravagant ivory outfit she wore to the promotions of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad boggled fans.

Khan knows how to carry her style with elegance and served some top-notch looks in Iqbal Hussain’s designer wear.

The whole internet went into a meltdown when the price of the dress was discovered.

After seeing the Humsafar actress nail every bit of that ivory embroidered short shirt attire netizens took the fashion inspo and one wanted to purchase it instantly and so on Instagram messaged the brand to get a quote for the dress.

So the dress, Khan actually slayed in was a whopping 1,90,000Rs without a dupatta and to look more feminine one could add the dupatta which cost an additional 60,000 or 200,000.



Her makeup was very natural and in the accessories section she only opted for dangling silver earrings.

The public poured in various hilarious comments revealing their take.

Khan is currently busy at the promotions of her film, Quaid-e-azam Zindabad all set to hit screens on Eid-ul-Azha.



