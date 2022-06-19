Iman Vellani overjoyed to have landed main role in 'Ms.Marvel'

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani discussed her journey to the world of Ms. Marvel in a sit-down chat.

Iman is Kamala Khan in the Marvel studios Ms.Marvel as her real-life story lines up perfectly with the role play one.

In an exclusive interview with Geo Pakistan, the young heartthrob said, "It’s real, I still can’t believe it."

"I was only 15 at the time and used to read Ms. Marvel comics and dress up as Ms. Marvel for Halloween in high school."

Talking about her path from fan to Marvel studio, Vellani continued, "I sent a recording to my aunt after receiving a message from her. She phoned me two days later and invited me to Los Angeles, where I traveled with my father."

"I visited Marvel studio in Los Angeles. It was the most significant day of my life," she added.

"It was an honour for me to witness Comics celebrity up close."

Her road to this side served as a turning point for her career at a very young age as she ended up bagging the lead role.

Just like her character Vellani is a great superhero lover who constructed her own Ms.Marvel outfit at the age of 15.