Saboor Aly to grace ok magazine cover with jaw-dropping photo-session: See

Pakistani actress Saboor Aly looks regal in a hand-painted gown as she stuns in the photoshoot for ok magazine.

Aly with her favorite co-star Khushhalk indulges in some fun work moments amid lush green patches at dimensions home.

Taking to Instagram, the Fitrat actress shared a peek into the stunning photography and wrote, "Cover shoot for okpakistan with my favourite co-star," tagging different brands who helped her stand out.





The starlet’s short hair was neatly made in a ponytail, giving all the credits to stylist javedanwarstudio while her glowy makeup was done to perfection by Shazia Rashid.

Aly gave major fashion cues relaxing in the arms of her co-actor as he painted the back of her blouse with much dedication.

Her post garnered 60,000 likes in just 18 hours and fans called Aly the gorgeous.