HSY promises no price hike amid hyperinflation, dishes out payment plans

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY is here to help the public cross one thing off the list that is bridal couture prices in times of rising inflation.

HSY has got the back of all those brides whose worries have only increased with skyrocketing costs.

The ace designer on Instagram stated the reasons for maintaining his prices, "Hello! I have always said, whatever I am today is because of my mothers prayers and Pakistan. And Pakistan is currently facing a period of inflation that I want to help you through."





He added, "Here at HSY, we have always made an effort to make you feel like you are with family. Our mannerisms and behaviors should be such that you never feel like you are with strangers. These are trying times. During weddings you need all the help you can get and so, we want to help you during this period of inflation."

"Everyone is changing their prices. Obviously operation cost is increasing, material cost is increasing so retail prices are also increasing. We are here to promise you that we will not be changing our retail prices and they will stay the same. In addition, if we can get you a payment plan that can help you, we will be ready to do that."

In support of all the brides-to-be, HSY concluded, "In these difficult times, we want to support you. So please, come to HSY and help us help you."

HSY has promised all buyers that one thing they will never have to be anxious about is wardrobe prep for the wedding season and wants to take care of style needs.