Mehwish Hayat announces sister's acting debut

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat's elder sister Afsheen Hayat to step into acting as confirmed by the former.

Afsheen will be sharing screen space with Hayat in an upcoming telefilm.

A clip of Hayat did rounds online from Koel cafe where she talked about her sister’s entry and lauded the script and the cast.





What makes the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress excited is to be performing on-screen with her family, a surprise package for fans.

Afsheen bags a significant role in the telefilm alongside Hayat and HSY.