Burak Ozcivit shares new Instagram update

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit is in the mood to jet off as his latest selfie becomes a treat for sore eyes.

Burak looked fresh yet casual in a white tee all set for the travels.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posed a peek into his day and penned in an airplane emoji as a caption.





What caught the attention of the public was that he had already kickstarted the adventure as he posed in from the VIP waiting junction of the airport.

The Kurulus Osman famed star did not mention the destination he was headed to but will surely document it upon arrival.

He enjoys a massive fan following globally and many showered love on him.

As the Kurulus Osman season 3 comes to a close Burak gears in for some well-needed break.