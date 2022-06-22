Iqra Aziz calls out to hubby Yasir Hussain with longing: 'Come back already'

Actress Iqra Aziz is truly missing her one and only Yasir Hussain, who is in Berlin for the premiere of Javed Iqbal.

While Yasir is basking in the success of his serial killer film in a foreign land, Iqra stays in Pakistan doing all the motherly duties for son Kabir Hussain.

The Suno Chanda actress took to her Instagram handle and publicly expressed love for Yasir with a throwback picture saying, "To the love of my life and father of my son! I love you and miss you! Come back already."





Aziz wants her husband to come back fast and this feeling of pure love really melted her fans.

In the click, the pair were a vision as both indulged in some love.