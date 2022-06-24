Naimal Khawar Khan has sweet birthday wish for beloved Hamza Ali Abbasi

Actress Naimal Khawar Khan made her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi’s birthday special with a romantic wish.

Hamza turned a year older on June 23 and Khawar expressed all the love.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Anaa actress shared some clips captioning, "Happy birthday to the love of my life."





To this, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor responded, "Thank you so much my love."

The former actor is Khawar’s one and only love and this is evident through the bond they share.

On the other hand, the Verna actress also had a chocolate cake ordered for the day with an interesting name related to his upcoming movie Maula Jutt, which read, 'Happy Birthday Noori Nath.'





Fans also poured in all the love and extended good blessings to the pair.

They tied the knot in August 2019 and share a cute son.