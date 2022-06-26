Burak Ozcivit, wifey Fahriye Evcan spend happy moments together: See

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit is sharing a good laugh with wife Fahriye Evcan over recent outing.

The two looked very much in love gazing at each other with intense affection.

Burak, who rose to fame with the historical series Kurulus Osman, is leading a happy married life.

Taking to Instagram, the famed star shared a stunning picture with Fahriye amidst captivating backdrops of the sea and lights and penned in a red heart emoji.





In another click, what caught the attention of netizens was his son holding his furry baby in hands, all excited.

Burak's post was a sight for sore eyes and they as one jolly family enjoyed the night.

The post garnered 5 million likes and many global fans poured in comments.







