Inside Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's Dubai trip

Celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz take a flight to Dubai for the vacations.

As Yasir is now back from Berlin, he takes beloved Iqra with him for a romantic getaway.

The Suno Chanda actress took to her Instagram space and shared jaw-dropping insights from the trip.





Iqra relished every bit of her time and thanked her husband for arranging this much-needed break.

They admired the most amazing scenes while binging over unforgettable cuisines in the Sky, UAE.

Not only this, the Khuda Aur Mohobbat starlet also catches up with some of her friends.

They share a son Kabir Hussain, who was not spotted in any of the pictures.





Netizens wondered whether the two were alone with Kabir back in Pakistan.











