Urwa Hocane, hubby Farhan Saeed together indeed

Pakistani sensation Farhan Saeed finally clears the air on rife divorce rumors with wife Urwa Hocane.

The stars were not seen together for over months after which speculations regarding than split began building up.

However, recently it was heard that the two had reconciled and about the same the Suno Chanda actor had a chat with Dawn.

He said, " Me and Urwa Hocane are together, we are alright."

"We have decided not to make our lives very public. the masses just have so much to say about everything and some of their comments can be hurtful and we want to keep some parts of our lives to ourselves."

Fans took a sigh of relief after Saeed confirmed his current status in life.







