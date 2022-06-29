Nida Yasir touches upon the biggest regret of her life

Host Nida Yasir bursts out in tears in the memory of her mother, expressing remorse.



At the show Good Morning Pakistan, Nida talked about how she could not meet up with mommy during her very last days.

About this, she said, "I’m very unlucky in a way that when my mother passed away, I was not there with her at her last moments. Before going on vacations I went to meet her and I asked her that are you alright, I’m going for vacations with my kids and she replied that yes I’m fine."

She added, "The day after I reached Maldives I got to know that my mother passed away. During Covid I was not even able to come back at once because of the corona test and other safety measures."

"The morning I found out about my mother’s death, I just spent the whole day praying to Allah to create an easy way for me so that I can go back home and see my mother. This thing hurts me the most that I was not there with my mother during her last moments."

"My sisters always make me understand that it is very difficult to forget those last moments as they are very painful. I don’t know that was it a punishment Allah gave me or something else but it will always remain the biggest regret of my life," concluded Nida.