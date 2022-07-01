Maya Ali's latest Instagram update stirs criticism

Top star Maya Ali's unique style disappoints netizens!

Ali was decked up in an all black backless attire for the photoshoot.

The Parey Hut Love actress took to her Instagram space and shared insights from her look with a famous quote, "She had a way of pulling herself back together and becoming something that was unstoppable…!"









She paired the outfit with a set of black heels and her short hair added more to the appeal.





As soon as the clicks went viral, the public had their own reactions.

Some bashed Ali calling her a TB patient while another said, " What's the reason behind girl's showing their back ? Why are they so obsessed about it?"

The third commented pretty and at the same time urged her not to dress up western.







