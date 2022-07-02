Mahira Khan knows the recipe to go viral: Read

Superstar Mahira Khan spilled all on how to make one’s way to fame over social media.



Khan many times did rounds in Pakistan be it her iconic character as Khirad, her acting stint with Shahrukh Khan or her controversy with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She has seen and experienced it all in no time.

In an interview, the Bin Roye actress said, "The easiest way to get viral these days is to talk bad about others. Saying a controversial thing about someone will definitely help you if you want to get viral."

Khan has clearly suggested the best way and fans gave weight to her opinions.