Ayesha Fazli breaks her silence on Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case

Singer Ali Zafar's family has been hit quite hard in the past as the former faces harassment charges from artist Meesha Shafi.



The verdict never got decided and the case is still dragging in courts.

Zafar's wife Ayesha Fazli did an anonymous ask me session on Instagram where she was asked about the controversy.

please wait while file is uploading on server

Ayesha very tactfully responded saying, "Ofcourse! I was there when the blackmailing started and saw how the entire thing played out. Who all was involved. There is a lot that we uncovered."

That one statement said a lot about her stance towards the case.