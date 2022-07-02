Mawra Hocane showers love on sister Urwa Hocane, latter turns 31

Super stunning Mawra Hocane lights up sister Urwa's day with a special birthday wish for her.

The two are well-known for sharing a great bond as soul sisters and are very much there for each other.

Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared a heartwarming video filled with a carousel of throwback snaps and penned in a cute caption saying, "Happy birthday bhena! Words fall short so I made a quick video & put an emo song. Here’s looking at you.. always, InshaAllah."





Sweet birthday messages started pouring in for the Udaari actress, who felt the excitement.

