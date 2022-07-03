Mahira Khan leaves tongues wagging in a stunning saree: See

Superstar Mahira Khan stuns in a traditional saree for promotions.
Khan wears a bold saree for the day and looks drop dead gorgeous in a photoshoot done by Mehlum Sadriwala studio.
The Humsafar starlet's picture went viral in no time and fans showered love on her.
Her latest style statement consists of a chic black sleeveless blouse neatly paired with a polka dotted cover with a deep back.
Her makeup looked all on point with makeup artists Babar Zaheer's skills and her hair was tied up in a sleek bun.
In the accessories department she opted for a small set of jhumkas.
Apart from her epic acting prowess, she serves major style inspiration for many.