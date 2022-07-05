Engin Altan Duzyatan looks after goats to-be-slaughtered: See

Engin Altan Duzyatan all charged up for Eid shenanigans: See

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan warms up to the spirit of Eid-ul-Azha by caressing goats.

Dirilis Ertugrul famed star treated his 5.1 million followers to his love for animals.

Turning to his official Instagram page, the star shared his first-ever look ahead of sacrificial Eid without a caption.





In the pictures, Engin looked dapper in a white jacket which he wore atop a tee paired in with sunglasses.

What caught the attention of netizens was his contagious smile which brightened up as he lovingly stared in and patted the goats ready for a slaughter.

The post garnered a million likes in no time and fans were in awe of him, showering love.