Nimra Khan's opinion about wearing bold outfits: Read

Star Nimra Khan, who is known for her epic fashion style, has given her two cents on the controversy surrounding revealing clothes.

Nimra often steals hearts with her beautiful dressing ranging from an Eastern to Western spectrum.

In an interview, the Choti Si Zindagi actress said, " I avoid showing my skin and do not wear such revealing outfits in front of my father or brother-in-law."

" I like to style myself in modest clothes and that is how it gets noticed."

In conclusion, "I do not judge anyone who wants to wear revealing clothes and show skin."

The concept of dressing has been a matter of debate in the entertainment industry since long and many stars are facing criticism in wake of it.