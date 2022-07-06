Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak has some fun time this monsoon: See

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan also known as Mrs. Falak shares look of beloved daughter from the monsoon season.

As the heavy downpour lashes most parts of Pakistan many celebrities ring it in the best way possible and Alyana Falak is the best example of it.

Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared jaw-dropping insights into the day in the form of a boomerang and wrote, " Happy rain."





The clip saw the little one playing with colorful balls in a water tub as she wore a baby pink costume, having a whale of a time.

The Raqs-e-Bismil star makes sure not to flaunt her daughter much in the limelight but when she does it grabs all attention.

Sarah and Falak are both doting parents to kid Alyana and try their best to keep her happy.