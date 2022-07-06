Daily Jang
Hira Mani channels her inner heroine in rain

By Zainab Nasir|July 06, 2022
Hira Mani showers in the heavy rain as the monsoon currents hits the country. 

The Sun Yara star has a huge fan following on social media and this time Hira's lovely pictures have been doing rounds. 

While basking in the pleasant weather Hira shared a slew of clicks in a plain blue saree and captioned,"Baarish or mere neeli saari.  I am sorry ye main ne baaarish main pehen lee kion kay Baarish main apne under ki heroine ko main maar naa sakii." 


Hira poses like a true diva in an all traditional look and fans had mixed reactions. 

