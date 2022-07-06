Hira Mani channels her inner heroine in rain

Hira Mani showers in the heavy rain as the monsoon currents hits the country.

The Sun Yara star has a huge fan following on social media and this time Hira's lovely pictures have been doing rounds.

While basking in the pleasant weather Hira shared a slew of clicks in a plain blue saree and captioned,"Baarish or mere neeli saari. I am sorry ye main ne baaarish main pehen lee kion kay Baarish main apne under ki heroine ko main maar naa sakii."





Hira poses like a true diva in an all traditional look and fans had mixed reactions.