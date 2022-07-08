Alyzeh Gabol expecting child with Zoraiz Ahmed

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who had a second marriage with Zoraiz Ahmed, is pregnant.

This is not the first time that the duo tend to embrace parenthood as they have children from their previous unsuccessful marriages.

Taking to Instagram stories, Zoraiz confirmed the good news with a long note expressing complaints for his mother.

He said, "I have been quiet about my personal life but lately my mother has made things extremely difficult for me and whatever is happening with my wife Alyzeh."

He further added, "There’s a limit to one’s tolerance for online bullying that my wife has been a subject to for something we both decided together and she has no part to play in the failure of my 1st marriage."

"We are expecting a child very soon who does need my mothers help or name. He only needs me. She keeps going on about my life or children’s life as she is the judge and jury."

Gabol and Zoraiz are living a happy life abroad and often give insights into their love.