Iqra Aziz, husband Yasir Hussain granted with UAE residence visa, 'truly humbled' over it

Power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, who are currently vacationing in Dubai, were blessed with the best as they secured a UAE Golden visa.

The lovebirds are ecstatic over gaining the prestigious luxury honour and UAE authorities did not even hesitate for a second and awarded them.

The Suno Chanda actress took to her Instagram page and shared a post by Khaleej Times featuring both husband and wife, all excited and penned, "Thankyou UAE Government for honouring us with The Golden Visa. Truly humbled!"





Aziz is known for documenting her happy married life and in an attempt to take a break from busy work schedule they made their way to some exotic locations in Dubai only to get that Golden opportunity.