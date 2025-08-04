Jennifer Garner celebrates Sisters Day with heartwarming family photos

Jennifer Garner is celebrating National Sisters Day!
On Sunday, August 3, the 13 Going on 30 actress took to her Instagram account to mark the special occasion by sharing two heartwarming photos with sisters Susannah Kay Garner and Melissa Lynn Garner.
In the first image, Garners sisters could be seen posing with their mum Patricia Ann Garner while flashing wide smiles.
Jennifer looked chic in a casual ensemble as she wore a striped sweater and light-wash jeans which she paired with a n elegant watch.
Meanwhile, Melissa opted for a stunning polka dot midi dress with a yellow bag and Susannah rocked a white pinstriped dress.
The Daredevil star also shared a childhood photo of the trio, all smiling in their puffy jackets.
Soon after Jennifer Graner’s post, ger ardent fans flooded the comment section as they gushed over their bond.
“All of your posts with your sisters always makes me want them. (Only child here.) These pictures always make me smile!” on eexpressed.
While another noted, “The WAY every time you post an old pic of you, I think it’s me. Also how much would we pay for that sweet jacket rn??”
“That’s a whole picture of strength, love, and roots right there,” the third wrote.
A fourth commented, This is one of the healthiest families I’ve ever seen obviously it’s because of their American military impact so beautiful.”