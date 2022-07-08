Mashal Khan moves to the beats with stylist: Watch

Mashal Khan, stylist Astel Bhatti move to the beats: Watch

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Mashal Khan proved she is a great dancer as she shakes a leg with makeup artist Astel Bhatti on sets.

Mashal welcomes the monsoon season in style, showcasing her killer moves after her shoot gets canceled due to heavy rains.

The star has got a very jolly side and often chills out with those who bring the best in her.

Her dancing clip has been doing rounds online and she has garnered much attention.

Clad in a casual black tee with grey pants Mashal looked stunning as ever, acing the steps.

Her post has received around 13000 likes with mixed reactions.







