Hareem Farooq tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to take precautions

Pakistani actress Hareem Farooq has contracted COVID with bad symptoms.

As the cases are on rise again globally many people are getting infected and Hareem is one such example.

After dodging the pandemic for two years, the Parchi star has now shared the news with 2.6 million followers.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Dobara Phir Se actress announced her current health status writing, "Luckily I didn't come in contact with a lot of people the day I got my symptoms. My symptoms were really bad and the past few days have been horrible."

"Don't forget to take precautions on Eid for yourself and your loved ones."



The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) issued new standard operating procedures for Eid-ul-Azha which mark the return of facemasks and social distancing protocol on the joyous occasion, which would be celebrated for three days from Sunday.

This forum wants people to indulge in collective Qurbani and ensure the implementation of the SOP's.