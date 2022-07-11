Check Out: Sarah Khan, hubby Falak Shabbir glow on Eid-ul-Azha

Power couple Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan are super happy as they celebrate Eid-ul-Azha Day 1 in style.

Fans always love to see the two together and this time as well they made a dazzling social media appearance.

Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared jaw-dropping clicks from the day, looking all hyped up for the auspicious occasion and captioned, "Eid Mubarak from me and mine."





For the shenanigans, Khan donned a bottle green outfit with new bangs and very light makeup while her better-half Falak opted for a beige kurta.

They were all smiles as they gazed at each other lovingly and fans were in awe of them.







