Ahad Raza Mir signed for a second Hollywood project

Actor Ahad Raza Mir bagged yet another international project, season 2 of World on Fire.

The series shows how World War 2 affected normal citizens all over the world and it’s 1st season was a huge hit.

With this the Yakeen Ka Safar actor becomes the second Mir to venture into new opportunities after his dad Asif Raza Mir starred in Gangs of London.

Raza Mir rose to heights of fame with the epic portrayal of Hamlet in Canada and his Netflix debut series The Resident Evil.

However, despite his incredible prowess in his first he was criticized for some bold scenes.

After parting ways with wife Sajal Aly, Raza Mir has been going strong in his work.