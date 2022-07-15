Meera declares Saba Qamar holds hard feelings against her: ''She badmouths me''

Veteran actor Meera heard that superstar Saba Qamar detests her to the core.



Several industry insiders informed Meera that the Ghabrana Nahi Hai starlet bad-mouths and hates her.

In an appearance at a local talk show the Baaji star was asked, "Do you consider Saba Qamar your best friend in the entertainment industry?"

To this, Meera had a response saying, "From what I know, I don't think Saba even wants to see me work from day one. That I even get a project."

Further adding, "There are many in management who claim that Saba often badmouths me and that she doesn't like me. They also share that if there is ever an offer of being cast with me, she brushes it aside."

At this point, the host interjects, wondering how this could be hearsay and Meera replies, "Yes, but why does everyone say the same thing? I have made a vow to not keep anything in my heart and I just want this out in the open as well. I have overheard many talk about this."

"I have never heard Saba herself say anything against me. The people who tell me that she doesn't like me are the same people she holds near and dear. Why would they lie?"

The Baaghi actress was totally oblivious of Meera’s claims and expressed utter shock when someone asked her the same question in an Instagram Q&A session, "Wait, what?!"

It is not only Qamar, who fell prey to Meera’s comments but also the gorgeous Mahira Khan was called out by the former for campaigning against her.



