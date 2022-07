Reham Khan open to the idea of third marriage

Author Reham Khan does not mind getting into wedlock again as she spilled all about it in a chat.



Reham became a household name after she tied-the-knot with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which ended in a year’s time.

In an interview in the show G Sarkar, Reham said, "Having two bad experiences I am thinking of getting hitched again."

"I was told by a family member, who is a palmist, that I should actually get married again and so I am looking in that direction."