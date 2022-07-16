Hareem Shah arrested in Turkey: Deets Inside

TikToker Hareem Shah, who was leaving for Muscat from Istanbul with husband Bilal Shah, has been held in custody by the Turkish police force.

On departure from Turkey, a large amount of money and gold was recovered at the airport which landed the two in hot waters.

After spending a fulfilled vacay in Turkey, the pair faced a major setback and are under the strict control of the police law, constantly under investigation.

Earlier this year, Shah’s bank accounts had been sealed by the FIA as she was involved in a money laundering case.

Yet again, Shah carries currency, which leads to another suspected laundering crime.