Esra Bilgic flaunts her million-dollar beauty, gets candid by the seaside

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan steals millions of hearts in latest Instagram update.

Esra treats 7 million followers to her style, who can not stop but stare.

The Dirilis Ertugrul star shared a captivating click of herself standing by the stunning sea.





She donned a green printed outfit, posing candidly as she looked into her phone.

Her lovers could not hold their sentiments over the charm Esra exudes and showered love on her.

Some compared her to late actress Audrey Hepburn while another said ‘she is texting me guys.’