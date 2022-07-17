Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly unfollow each other on Instagram

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who separated, have now severed the last link and are no longer Instagram friends.

The public came into frenzy after divorce rumors began to circulate, although neither of the party yet came forward to disclose but the Khel Khel Mein actress deleted Mir's last name from hers on all social media platforms, a mere indication.

Recently, the Resident Evil actor removed all his personal yet intimate pictures with Aly and only the one from their projects remain and Aly creates confusion as she has not yet removed any such clicks with Ahad and his mother Samra Raza Mir.

At the moment, Aly’s family Saboor Aly, Ali Syed and Ali Ansari are not following the Mir's after much happening.

However, Ahad’s brother Adnan Raza Mir still follows Aly and siblings on Instagram and in reciprocation the Gul-e-Rana star’s brother is also following Adnan.

This all is very complex, leaving fans in an utter state of curiosity.