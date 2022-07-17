Badshah goes gaga over Asim Azhar's 'Habibi'

Asim Azhar’s catchy ballad Habibi caught the attention of Indian rapper Badshah, who then slid into the former’s DMs to appreciate him.

Azhar has been making all the headlines since the launch of his latest track this Monday which garnered around 2 million views.

On Friday, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a screenshot of the chat he had with the Punjabi artist.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known by his stage name Badshah messaged Azhar saying, "Tripping on Habibi," with the 100 and red heart emoticon.

To this the Ghalat Fehmi crooner had a friendly response, "Means so much coming from you brother."

The Garmi singer then added, "Kya hi bandiya bhai, khatam melody. What a song you’ve made bro, the melody is great!" and Azhar exchanged loads of love on the warn gesture coming in from Indian artists.

Keeping the political differences aside, Pakistani and Indian stars are often seen praising each other’s hard work.



