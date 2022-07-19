Ayeza Khan, Resham groove to Bollywood music: Watch

Pakistani diva's Resham and Ayeza Khan danced to a famous Bollywood song London Thumakda at a brand's campaign.

All decked up in beautiful heavily embellished yet colorful ensembles the duo were a sight for sore eyes as they set the stage on fire.

Clips from the event have been doing rounds online.





Along with gorgeous model Sona Rafiq, Resham fearlessly danced away to the beats while the Pyarey Afzal actress was a little shy.

However, their killer dance moves ignited much criticism over their age and many said they kept the grace aside.

Others used unexplainably harsh words for the stars.



