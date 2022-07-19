Ushna Shah refutes engagement rumors with Hamza Yamin: 'There is some misunderstanding'

Actress Ushna Shah cleared rife rumors regarding her relationship with pro-golfer Hamza Yamin.

A couple of days ago, the Parizaad star shared a picture of herself standing with Hamza amidst stunning backdrops saying, "Could you be my escort cause just like them two door Fords, damn they don’t make em like you no more ????"

This catchy yet sweet statement led her fans to believe that they got engaged.

Now, Shah on her Instagram stories came forward to tactfully put an end to such speculations, "There’s some misunderstanding going around so I’ll clear it: I’m not engaged, I never said I was. But thanks for the best wishes."

Right after Shah's revelation popped up the netizens began to bash her for just dating, calling her a disgrace.