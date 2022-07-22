Daily Jang
Naimal Khawar Khan hints on a comeback to television

July 22, 2022
Actress Naimal Khawar Khan, who took a sabbatical from acting after marrying Hamza Ali Abbasi, is now thinking of a probable return to the small screen. 

Naimal since then has been doing her motherly duties and spending more time with son Mustafa. 

In a live stream, the Anaa actress was asked is she will be back soon. 

To this, she responded, " I can make a comeback if manage my artistry and baby with a proper shooting schedule." 

" If I can manage all that, then you can see me on screens again." 

At the Insta live session, she also announced her website that will have all her artwork on sale. 





